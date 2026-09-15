Ganpati Bappa Arrives At IMC! Ganesha Idol Brought From Rajwada In Grand Procession In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) began its Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Monday with the ceremonial arrival of Lord Ganesha's idol from Rajwada to the civic body's premises.

The idol was brought in a procession accompanied by bands before being installed at the municipal corporation campus with traditional rituals.

Mayor-in-charge Rajendra Rathore, General Administration Department in-charge and Ganesh Utsav Committee president Nandkishor Pahadia and Mayor-in-Council member Ashwini Shukla performed the 'puja' and sought blessings for the city's peace, prosperity and development.

The celebration carried a distinct civic focus, with the mayor and municipal representatives using the occasion to pray for Indore's continued growth and the well-being of its citizens.

Rathore said he hoped Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, would help the city overcome challenges and keep moving on the path of progress.

Pahadia and Shukla also prayed for the city's all-round development and citizens' happiness. Councillors, municipal officials, employees and union representatives attended the programme, bringing together the civic administration and staff for the festival's opening celebrations.