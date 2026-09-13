Rural Visit Exposes Future Doctors To Village Life And Challenges In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Medical students who understand rural life and the challenges faced by villagers can provide more effective healthcare in the future, said Dr Anand Mishra, registrar of Sri Aurobindo Medical University.

He was speaking at the conclusion of a one-day rural educational visit organised by the university in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board for 47 MBBS students. The visit was aimed at helping students understand rural communities, their lifestyle, culture and social environment beyond the classroom.

Dr Mishra said a large section of India's population continues to live in villages, where the need for doctors is considerable. Doctors brought up and educated entirely in urban environments sometimes find it difficult to adjust to rural settings due to a lack of familiarity with village life. Exposing medical students to rural communities during their studies, therefore, can help them overcome such practical challenges.

The educational visit was organised at Gyanpura village in Dhar district under the concept of knowledge tourism. Students experienced various aspects of rural life and participated enthusiastically in activities designed to familiarise them with local traditions and livelihoods.

The students visited a rural homestay and enjoyed bullock-cart rides, a 'bhajan' performance and a "farm-to-plate" experience. They also enjoyed swings on trees and trekked through the surrounding hills while listening to stories associated with the region.

Several students participated in traditional Tribal dance and experienced local cultural practices. The group also visited Jahaz Mahal in Mandu and learned about its historical significance.

The university said the visit gave students a practical understanding of rural communities and would help future doctors provide healthcare while keeping patients' social and cultural backgrounds in mind.