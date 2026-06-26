3 Dead, Over 10 Injured As 'Tazia' Hits High-Tension Wire During Moharram Procession In MP’s Ratlam-- VIDEO | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Three people died and over 10 were injured after a Tazia came in contact with a low-hanging high-tension power line during a Moharram procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam on Thursday.

The incident took place in Hatnara village under Piploda area in Ratlam. During the procession, the Tazia reportedly touched the overhead electricity line, causing a strong current to spread among the participants.

मध्य प्रदेश : रतलाम में मोहर्रम जुलूस के दौरान हाइटेंशन लाइन से ताजिया टकरा गया। करंट फैलने से 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 15 से ज्यादा झुलस गए। बताया जा रहा है कि बिजली के तार काफी नीचे लटके हुए थे, जिस वजह से हादसा हुआ। pic.twitter.com/nuz6xxbgU0 — Dharkas Mokha (@Dharkasmokha) June 26, 2026

Three people lost their lives in the incident, while more than 15 others were severely injured. The deceased have been identified as Rashid Khan, Saddu Hussain, and Arbaz Khan. However, authorities officially confirmed two deaths, while a doctor on duty confirmed three fatalities.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The administration has begun an investigation into the incident.

Those admitted to the medical college include 16-year-old Anas, son of Akram; 35-year-old Moin Shah, son of Ishq Shah; Rahim Khan; Akhtiyar Khan; Irfan; Shahrukh; Shakeel; Raees; Mohammad; and Waheed. Meanwhile, Ibrahim, son of Hanif has been admitted to the hospital in Ratlam.

Video of the incident has also surfaced

मध्यप्रदेश के रतलाम में हाईटेंशन लाइन से टकराया ताजिया, 10 से अधिक लोग बुरी तरह झुलसे, 2 की मौत



“मध्य प्रदेश के रतलाम जिले में गुरुवार रात ताजिया हाईटेंशन बिजली लाइन से टकरा गया। करंट की चपेट में 10 से अधिक लोग आ गए।



[ Ratlam, Ratlam News, Muharram, Muharram 2026, Taziya ] pic.twitter.com/SqFSpfDLcn — The Journalist (@Journalist_av) June 26, 2026

Eyewitness stated that approximately 200 people were participating in the procession. During the event, the *Tazia* struck a high-tension power line passing overhead at a height of about 20 feet.

The doctor on duty at Ratlam Medical College stated that three individuals had already died; they were brought to the hospital dead.

The families of two of the deceased took the bodies away without completing the formal paperwork, after being informed that the victims' hearts had stopped beating.

Ratlam ASP stated that police and administrative officials arrived at the scene immediately upon receiving the information.

An investigation into the cause of the accident has been initiated. The administration is looking into whether there was any negligence regarding the height of the high-tension line or adherence to safety standards.