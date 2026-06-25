FIR Against Sailana MLA, BAP Leaders Over Collectorate Protest In Ratlam | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Sailana MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar, District Panchayat Vice-Chairman Keshu Ninama, District Panchayat member Sharad Dodiyar, Dinesh Mal and several supporters for allegedly staging an unauthorised protest and gherao outside the Collectorate on Wednesday.

The protest, organised under the banner of the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), drew around 800 to 1,000 supporters.

Demonstrators demanded solutions to issues related to fertilisers, seeds, electricity supply and other rural concerns. They also submitted a 47-point memorandum to the district administration.

According to police, the administration had instructed the protesters to stop at the Banjali Bypass and submit their memorandum there.

However, they allegedly ignored the directive and marched towards the city. Police attempted to stop the procession at several locations before it reached the Collectorate.

Officials said protesters staged a sit-in outside the Collectorate for nearly three hours after barricades were placed at the entrance.

During the protest, some participants allegedly removed the barricades, disrupted traffic and affected law and order.

Revenue Inspector Tarun Raghuvanshi lodged a complaint, following which police registered the FIR.

Responding to the FIR, Dodiyar alleged that the case was politically motivated and intended to weaken the Bharat Adivasi Party ahead of the Panchayat elections.

He said the party would contest the elections with full strength and would not be intimidated.

Calling the FIR false and politically driven, Dodiyar said the party would challenge it legally while continuing to raise issues concerning tribals, farmers, labourers and the general public.

He also expressed confidence that the party would secure the District Panchayat president's post, several Janpad Panchayat presidencies and a significant number of sarpanch seats.