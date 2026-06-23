Indore Diocese To Hold Organ Donation Seminar | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Marking its 75th Platinum Jubilee, the Catholic Diocese of Indore will organise a two-day organ donation awareness seminar titled “Sankalp Ek Lakh Angdaan Se Jeevan Daan” on Saturday and Sunday at St Paul’s Higher Secondary School Auditorium.

The initiative aims to promote organ donation and encourage citizens to pledge to save lives.

The seminar is being organised in collaboration with Mitasha Foundation, Indore Keraleeya Samajam, Rotary Club Indore Adarsh, Indore Malayali Catholic Association and other organisations. The English and Hindi session will be held on Saturday at 5.30 pm, while a Malayalam session will take place on Sunday at 11 am, followed by the St Thomas Feast celebration and Holy Mass.

A key highlight will be the presence of Rev Fr Davis Chiramel, known as the “Kidney Priest” for his advocacy of organ donation. His message has inspired thousands to support the cause.

The 90-minute programme will bring together medical experts, social leaders, faith representatives, donor families and community members.

Through talks, real-life experiences and presentations, it will aim to dispel myths, honour donors and encourage a pledge towards one lakh organ donations. Organisers have invited people from all walks of life to participate.