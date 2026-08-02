29-Year-Old Woman Dies After Suspected Hit-And-Run In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old woman died after she was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred near the Tejaji Nagar underpass on the Indore Bypass at around 11 pm on Saturday. She succumbed to her injuries at MY Hospital at around 3 am on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sahiba, daughter of Mohammad Afsar, who lived in Mahalaxmi Nagar. She was taken to MY Hospital by her friends, Ankur and Sahaj, after the accident.

However, after doctors declared her dead, both men reportedly left the hospital, leaving the body behind.

Sahaj told police that Sahiba was known to his friend Ankur and that he had accompanied him after learning about the accident. He said Sahiba was riding a scooter when the incident occurred.

She was first taken to Gaurav Hospital, from where doctors referred her to another hospital due to the seriousness of her injuries. She was later shifted to MY Hospital.

Victim was returning after calling friend

Ankur told police that Sahiba was originally from Bhopal and had been living in Indore for the past two years, where she worked in the event management sector.

He said he and his friends had gone to a roadside eatery near a farmhouse when Sahiba called him, saying she was unable to find the location. He asked her to wait near the Tejaji Nagar underpass while he went to pick her up.

A short while later, when he called her again, another person answered the phone and informed him that Sahiba had been hit by an unidentified vehicle.

Police said Sahiba's family, who live in Bhopal, had not reached Indore even by Sunday morning.

According to information gathered during the investigation, Sahiba had called her brother before the accident, but he allegedly refused to come to Indore.

He has reportedly raised doubts about the circumstances of the accident and alleged that her friends were involved.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. They are also trying to identify the vehicle involved in the suspected hit-and-run.