28-Year-Old Woman Hanged Self After 2 Years Of Love Marriage In Indore; Marital Dispute Suspected |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old woman hanged herself at her residence in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday night.

She go married wih her lover two years ago in Indore. The incident reportedly suggests the possibility of a marital dispute between the couple.

The incident occurred in Smriti Nagar under the jurisdiction of the Aerodrome police station in Indore.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

According to police, the deceased was identified as 28-year-old Urvashi Rajput, wife of Sudhanshu Rajput, a resident of Smriti Nagar.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as 28-year-old Urvashi Rajput, wife of Sudhanshu Rajput, a resident of Smriti Nagar.

On Monday night, Urvashi went to her room and hanged herself. Shortly thereafter, family members found her hanging and immediately informed her husband.

Upon learning of the incident, her husband Sudhanshu took Urvashi to a private hospital in a friend's car. From there, she was referred to MY Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

At the time of the incident, Urvashi's in-laws were in a room on the ground floor, while her brother-in-law was out of the house.

The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Police investigation revealed that Urvashi and Sudhanshu had a love marriage about two years ago.

They previously worked at the same shop; later, Sudhanshu started working in the real estate sector. After marriage, the couple had been living in Smriti Nagar.

According to the police, no suicide note was recovered from the scene; therefore, the reason behind the suicide remains unclear.

The police are recording statements from family members and acquaintances.

The Aerodrome police stated that the matter is being investigated from all angles.

Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and the statements of the family members.

For now, an inquest proceeding has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.