MPIDC’s Pre-Monsoon Cleanup Drive In Industrial Areas In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In anticipation of the monsoon, the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has initiated extensive pre-monsoon preparations across various industrial areas, including Pithampur Sectors 1 to 6, the SEZ, Smart Industrial Park, Meghnagar, Nimrani, Jetapur and Hatod.

Special teams have been deployed to clean stormwater drains in these areas to prevent waterlogging and ensure smooth drainage during the rainy season.

A budget of approximately Rs 70 lakh has been allocated for the task. MPIDC is also identifying vacant land to be temporarily allotted to industries for tree plantation during the monsoon season.

MPIDC has written to the Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company, requesting maintenance of power lines and related infrastructure. The move aims to ensure uninterrupted power supply and electrical safety in industrial areas.

Taking a strict stance against obstruction of drainage caused by dumping waste into drains, MPIDC has issued notices to three industrial operators. The corporation said such activities lead to waterlogging and environmental issues and warned of action against violators.

MPIDC Executive Director Himanshu Prajapati has appealed to all industries to refrain from dumping any kind of waste into cleaned drains and to cooperate in removing obstructions to water flow. He said cooperation from industries is essential for maintaining clean and safe industrial areas and ensuring better monsoon management.

Industries can apply to MPIDC for temporary land allocation for tree plantation. Such land will be allotted by the executive director as per prescribed rules.