26-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death Over Old Enmity In Indore; Minor Suspects Absconding | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death over old enmity in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, officials said on Saturday.

The crime was carried out late on Friday night. The critically injured man was taken to MY Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The attackers, reported to be minors, surrounded and attacked the victim before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened in the Banganga police station area in Indore.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as 26-year-old Vishal alias Nanu Verma, son of Mukesh Verma, a resident of Rafeli, Bhagirathpura.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Saturday.

Names of accused revealed during treatment

ACP stated that Vishal was brought to the hospital in an injured condition. During treatment, he provided information to the police about his attackers, based on which the police began identifying the accused.

Preliminary investigations reveal a history of disputes and long-standing enmity between Vishal and the accused.

Driven by this animosity, the accused first picked a quarrel with him and then attacked him with a knife.

Accused reported to be minors

According to the Banganga police, the accused involved in the incident are reported to be minors.

The police are conducting continuous raids to apprehend them. The families of the accused are also being questioned to gather information about their whereabouts.

Banganga Police scan CCTV footage

Following the incident, the police have begun collecting footage from CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding area. The exact motive behind the crime will only be revealed after the accused are arrested.

For now, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Separate teams have been formed to search for the accused.