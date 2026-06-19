PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Blames BJP For NEET Aspirant Avantika Maurya’s Death In Indore, Demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation — AUDIO

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Blames BJP For NEET Aspirant Avantika Maurya’s Death In Indore, Demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation — AUDI |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Jitu Patwari on Friday termed the BJP a 'corrupt system' and held the party responsible for NEET aspirant Avantika Maurya’s death in Indore.

After the news broke, Patwari contacted Avantika’s father. The student had allegedly jumped from the third floor of her building on Thursday night and succumbed to her injuries on Friday morning around 5 am.

Patwari also shared an audio clip of the conversation on his official X handle.

Captioning the post, Patwari made serious allegations against the BJP. He wrote, “The news of student Avantika Maurya's suicide while preparing for NEET in Indore is extremely heartbreaking and deeply disturbing.”

Student preparing for NEET in Indore falls from roof, dies. Family said she was in depression due to paper leak and Re-NEET.#neet #nta #reneet #indianeducation pic.twitter.com/9Z5qApTwF5 — VEER (@veexxrr) June 19, 2026

He further alleged, “The hands of the BJP's paper mafia are stained with the blood of many innocent children. This is not a death, but a murder committed by the BJP's corrupt system. Narendra Modi and Dharmendra Pradhan are responsible for this death.”

“May God grant the departed soul a place at His holy feet and give strength to the grieving family to bear this immense loss. Dharmendra Pradhan must resign,” Patwari concluded.

The audio clip

इंदौर में NEET की तैयारी कर रही छात्रा अवंतिका मौर्य द्वारा आत्महत्या किए जाने की खबर अत्यंत दुखद और मन को विचलित करने वाली है।



भाजपा के पेपर माफिया के हाथ कई मासूम बच्चों के खून से सने हुए हैं। यह मौत नहीं, बल्कि भाजपा की भ्रष्ट व्यवस्था द्वारा की गई हत्या है। इस मौत के लिए… pic.twitter.com/cfg5jRS8gU — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) June 19, 2026

During the conversation, Patwari asked, “What happened to your daughter? I just got to know about it… what happened?”

The father replied that she had been preparing for NEET for the last three years and had appeared depressed for the past two to three days. He added that the incident seemed to be a case of suicide rather than an accident.

Expressing condolences, Patwari said, “This is a very sad matter; I have no words. We are fully with you in every way. This is my personal number — if you ever need anything or want to talk, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me.”