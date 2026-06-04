'Sorry, Mommy, Papa… I Ruined Everything': MP NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide Amid Paper Leak

Madhya Pradesh: A tragic incident involving an 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj district has once again drawn attention to the immense pressure faced by students preparing for competitive examinations in India.

Akanksha Chaturvedi, a NEET aspirant from Mauganj district in Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly found dead by suicide on May 20. She was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute in Nagpur. Days after online concerns of alleged irregularities and a paper leak linked to the medical entrance examination, she was found hanging in her room.

Akanksha had worked hard for the examination and was confident of doing well, said family members. She returned home after the exam, hopeful and expecting to get over 650 marks, her uncle Jagdish Prasad Chaturvedi said.

As per the NDTV Report, He stated, “She was extremely happy after the exam. But after reports regarding the paper leak began circulating, she became deeply disturbed”. He further said that “She stopped eating properly, spoke very little, and remained under constant stress.”

Later, the family found a handwritten note that revealed the emotional turmoil the young aspirant was going through. In the note, Akanksha had apologised to her parents and said she was scared to appear for the examination again.

The note said, “Mommy, Papa… you trusted me a lot that I would study medicine and become a doctor. But after failing once, I don’t have the courage to take the NEET exam again. In the first NEET paper, I got good marks, but there’s no guarantee that the paper will go well again. Sorry, Mommy, Papa… I ruined everything for both of you."

According to the NDTV report, Akanksha was from Maganiya village in Mauganj district. Her father, Krishna Kumar Chaubey, is a small farmer who had to work as a cook in Nagpur to fund his daughter’s coaching fees and support the family. Her relatives said that the family had taken a loan of nearly Rs 3 lakh through a Kisan Credit Card and borrowed money from relatives for coaching fees and other expenses related to her preparation.

The incident has triggered emotional reactions across the region, with many raising concerns about the mental health impact of high-pressure entrance examinations and controversies surrounding them. Students often spend years preparing for competitive tests like NEET, with families making major financial and personal sacrifices in the hope of securing a better future.

As per the various media reports, at least 4 student suicides have been directly linked to the distress, uncertainty, and sudden cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

In their village home, her books and study notes now stand as silent memories of a young student who aspired to become a doctor.

Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate also posted on Twitter regarding this, stating that "The culprits of this murder are the paper leak mafia, the Modi government, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan."