26 Minors Rescued From Ahmedabad Bound Train In Late-Night Operation Against Child Trafficking In Ujjain–Nagda

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) : A major rescue operation was carried out late Thursday night at Ujjain railway station following a tipoff about suspected child trafficking. Authorities stopped the Antyodaya Express at Ujjain and later Nagda, rescuing a total of 26 children from train.

According to officials, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) received information that nearly 100 children were being transported from Muzaffarnagar to Ahmedabad, allegedly for labour work. Acting swiftly, teams from local police station, Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, Labour Department and Women and Child Development Departments were alerted.

Read Also Bhopal Couple Arrested For Abandoning Toddler; Human Trafficking Angle Probed

At around 11 PM, as the train arrived at Ujjain station, officials began searching the coaches. Over 50 children and accompanying adults were questioned during the initial operation, leading to the rescue of four children. However, the train departed shortly after.

The rescue operation was led by CSP Deepika Shinde, who immediately alerted authorities at Nagda station to halt train again. A second round of searching continued for about an hour, during which 22 more children were rescued. In total, 26 children were safely taken off the train.

Officials confirmed that all rescued children from Nagda are minor, with at least two children below the age of 14. The children have been handed over to the Ujjain GRP, and efforts are underway to contact their families. For now, they are being housed under the care of CWC in Ujjain.

Police suspect that the children were being trafficked to Gujrat for labour purposes. However, some children claimed they were traveling to visit places like Somnath. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine the intent and identify those responsible.

Labour Department Assistant Commissioner Rakhi Joshi stated that initial information indicated four individuals were transporting over 100 minors to Gujarat. The exact purpose and identities of those involve are still being verified.