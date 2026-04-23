Bhopal Couple Arrested For Abandoning Toddler; Human Trafficking Angle Probed | Sourced

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A couple from Bhopal has been arrested for allegedly abandoning a two-and-a-half-year-old girl near Sheopur. The incident occurred on April 18, but came to light after Sheopur police traced the accused and detained them from Bhopal on Thursday.

The toddler was found wandering alone near Soikalan on the Tonk-Chirgaon National Highway by a brick kiln worker, who alerted Dial 112. Due to her young age, the child failed to provide any details about her identity or family. Police produced her before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), after which she was sent to a One Stop Centre for care and protection.

Later, a woman from Bhopal identified the child through viral social media posts. She claimed to have worked as the child’s caretaker. Based on her inputs, Manpur police reached Bhopal on Thursday and apprehended the accused, identified as Akash and his wife Kritika, near Airport Road.

During questioning, Akash reportedly confessed to abandoning the child in Sheopur. The caretaker, Babita, alleged that the couple had brought the girl home when she was just three months old but never disclosed her origin. The couple, who already have two children, allegedly subjected the toddler to physical abuse.

Babita further claimed that she worked for three months without receiving her promised salary of Rs 20,000 per month before quitting. She later helped police identify the child and locate the accused.

Police suspect a possible human trafficking angle and are investigating how the couple acquired the child. Officials are also verifying details related to their other children. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace the biological parents by matching missing persons reports from nearby police stations.