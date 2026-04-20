NGO Survey Flags Begging Rackets Turning Minor Girls Into Prostitution In MP's Ujjain | Photo: Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of teenage girls seen begging in the holy city of Ujjain during the day are pushed into prostitution at night.

While Jack the Ripper may have gone into the pages of history, many predatory men still survive in his shadows. The darker side of the city came to light after a survey by a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The survey, conducted across multiple locations, identified around 3,000 to 3,500 beggars in Ujjain. The exercise covered 26 key spots, though officials say a full picture will emerge only after a year-long assessment due to seasonal fluctuations during religious events.

Women and minor girls are allegedly forced to beg during the day and pushed into sex work at night. Three major pockets have been identified as hubs, each sheltering 100 to 150 individuals. The findings point to an organised system, similar to networks previously busted in Indore.

The survey team noted that most women engaged in begging and prostitution are victims of exploitation. Many are brought in through trafficking or coercion and kept under strict watch by organised groups. So far, only 138 female beggars have been officially documented. Members of the survey team said resistance on the ground has made documentation difficult.

Organised crime in Indore

Rupali Jain, who is working for a beggar-free state, said that in Indore, there were organised gangs with large networks. Similar to depictions in movies where people are blinded or physically challenged and forced to beg, an organised system operated there with an annual turnover of around Rs20 crore.

Elderly abandoned during festivals

In Omkareshwar, around 280 beggars were identified. However, there is no criminal angle there. Instead, families bring their elderly members during peak seasons for 10 to 20 days. While organised gangs are sometimes involved, the elderly often feel safe because they are provided food and shelter, so they accept the situation.

Jain said findings have been shared with local authorities. In Ujjain, officials have been informed about the emerging trafficking and prostitution angle, with calls for coordinated action involving the police, the Women and Child Development Department and the Social Justice Department. Authorities have been told that minor girls rescued must be handed over to child protection agencies, while women will be rehabilitated through relevant departments.