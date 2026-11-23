24-Year-Old Interior Designer Dies After Consuming Poison In Indore; Debt Of ₹3 Lakh Suspected |

Indore Suicide News: A 24-year-old interior designer allegedly died by suicide in Indore. The incident came to light on Monday morning when his family members found him unconscious in his room and rushed him to MY Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Before the incident, the young man had called his father on Sunday night and asked him to travel from Shajapur to Indore. He had also told his younger brother and cousin that he would discuss his financial problems once his father arrived. The incident took place in the Vandana Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Tilak Nagar police station in Indore.

Young Man Lived In A Rented House In Vandana Nagar

According to Tilak Nagar police, the deceased was identified as Harsh Chaudhary, 24, son of Santosh Chaudhary. A native of Shajapur, he was living in a rented house in Indore's Vandana Nagar area.

He shared the house with his younger brother and cousin, Parth. Harsh was pursuing an interior design course in Indore while also working in the same field.

Interior Designer Was Reportedly Burdened With ₹3 Lakh Debt

According to his cousin Parth, Harsh had accumulated a debt of around ₹3 lakh over the past few months. He was reportedly under considerable mental stress due to the financial burden. However, he had not disclosed from whom he had borrowed the money.

On Sunday night, Harsh called his father, Santosh Chaudhary, and asked him to come to Indore on Monday morning to discuss an important matter.

Read Also Indore RTO Visits May Soon Be Unnecessary For 14 Services As Centre Plans Faceless Driving Licence,...

He also told his younger brother and cousin, who were present in the room, that he was troubled by his debts. He said he would explain the entire matter to his father after he arrived.

Found Unconscious In His Room On Monday Morning

After the conversation, everyone went to sleep. On Monday morning, his family members found Harsh unconscious in his room. They immediately rushed him to MY Hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

Preliminary police investigations suggest that Harsh died by suicide after consuming poison. However, no suicide note was recovered from the room.

Father Is A Farmer, Younger Brother Preparing For Engineering Entrance Exams

According to the family, Harsh's father, Santosh Chaudhary, is a farmer in Shajapur. His younger brother lives in Indore and is preparing for engineering entrance examinations through coaching. His cousin, Parth, works at a private company while continuing his studies.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the Indore debt-related suicide case.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

FPJ Smart — Daily News GamesFPJ Smart: five news games, new every morning.game.freepressjournal.in