Indore RTO Visits May Soon Be Unnecessary For 14 Services As Centre Plans Faceless Driving Licence, RC And Permit Processing | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Getting a driving licence renewed, changing personal details on it or obtaining a duplicate Registration Certificate (RC) could soon become easier, with the central government planning a major shift towards faceless transport services.

Under the proposed system, 14 important services related to driving licences, vehicle registration and permits may soon be available through an automated and faceless process, reducing the need for applicants to visit Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, through an order dated Oct 27, has directed the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to make the necessary technical changes to the transport portal.

The ministry has also prepared a standardised process flow for these services to ensure uniform implementation across states and Union Territories.

NIC was asked to complete the required development and deployment by Nov 20. Once the changes are implemented, the services are proposed to be delivered in an automated and faceless mode and could be launched soon.

Six driving licence-related services to be covered

The proposed system will cover six services related to driving licences. These include renewal of driving licences, change of name, modification of personal particulars, issuance of duplicate driving licences, surrender of valid vehicle classes mentioned on a licence and issuance of International Driving Permits (IDPs).

Vehicle registration services may also go online

Vehicle owners could also benefit from the proposed changes. Four services related to vehicle registration will be covered, including issuance of duplicate Registration Certificates, renewal of registration certificates, cancellation of vehicle registration and termination of hypothecation (HPT).

Tourist and national permit services included

The initiative will also cover four services related to commercial transport and permits. These include grant of tourist permits, grant and renewal of All India Tourist Permits (AITP), grant and renewal of National Permits (NP), and grant of National Permit Authorisation.

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