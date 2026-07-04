206 mm Rain Floods MP's Sendhwa; First Monsoon Downpour Waterlogs Chhatarpur Roads-- VIDEO | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall of 206 mm (around eight inches) in the past 24 hours triggered widespread flooding in Sendhwa, inundating low-lying residential areas, disrupting traffic and damaging crops in nearby villages.

The downpour, which lasted nearly three hours on Friday evening, led to water entering homes and shops, while roads turned into streams.

The worst-hit localities included Ram Katora, Jheera Chowk, Talwadi, Nalapar, Shastri Colony, Motibagh, Malhar Bagh, Devjhiri and parts of Nimbark Colony.

Several vehicles parked on roads were partially submerged, while overflowing drains flooded houses and commercial establishments, particularly near the Central Bank on the old AB Road.

Tehsildar Rahul Solanki, Chief Municipal Officer Madhu Chaudhary and Municipal Council president Basantibai Yadav visited the affected areas to assess the situation.

Residents were advised to remain cautious and contact the municipality for assistance. Yadav assured flood-affected families of all possible support.

The heavy rain also caused damage in rural areas, where recently sown crops were washed away after fields were inundated. Farmers from villages including Julwania, Babdad, Anjangaon, Borli, Jamli, Kalalada, Chikhli and Mordad have sought a government survey and compensation for crop losses.

First monsoon shower exposes crumbling roads, drains and civic works in Chhatarpur

Narmada River flooding near Mandla, Madhya Pradesh !!



🎥Vikhyat Rekwar pic.twitter.com/AOk9oGBQTU — Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) July 4, 2026

The first heavy monsoon rain in Naugaon, Chhatarpur district, has exposed the true state of the municipality's development projects.

Roads, drains, and construction works, on which claims of spending crores of rupees were made, failed to withstand even the initial downpour.

Citizens argue that if development projects worth crores of rupees are crumbling during the very first rain, an impartial inquiry into the quality of construction and the expenditure incurred must be conducted.