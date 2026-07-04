Youth Thrashed With Slippers After Seat Dispute On Sampark Kranti Express Spills Onto Harpalpur Railway Station In MP's Chhatarpur | VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly thrashed with slippers after a dispute over a train seat turned violent aboard the Sampark Kranti Express at Harpalpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday.

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute began over a seat between the youth and other passengers. Within minutes, the argument turned into a scuffle, during which some passengers allegedly beat the youth with slippers.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing people pushing each other, arguing, and hitting the youth with slippers.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Youth Thra*hed With Slippers After Seat Dispute Aboard Sampark Kranti Express Spills Onto Harpalpur Railway Station Platform In MP's #Chhatarpur#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/6XMYMBgANz — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 4, 2026

Women were also reportedly involved in the clash, while loud arguments and abusive language added to the chaos inside the coach.

The fight later spilled onto the platform at Harpalpur railway station, where both sides again got into a heated argument and physical altercation. During the clash, the youth's clothes were reportedly torn as a crowd of passengers gathered at the spot.

No formal complaint was filed with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) or the Government Railway Police (GRP). After the incident, both sides left the station without any police action. Authorities have repeatedly advised passengers to seek help from railway officials instead of getting into fights over seats.