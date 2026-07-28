2-Year-Old Succumbs To Burns After Mother’s Saree Catches Fire While Cooking In Indore; Celebrated Birthday A Day Ago

2-Year-Old Succumbs To Burns After Mother’s Saree Catches Fire While Cooking In Indore's Depalpur | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 2-year-old allegedly died after being caught in the flames that engulfed her mother's saree while she was cooking in Indore. The toddler had celebrated her second birthday with great fanfare just the day before.

The tragic incident occurred in Kungara village, under the jurisdiction of Rajendra Nagar police station area, Depalpur Tehsil in Indore.

According to the maternal uncle, Manish Yadav, her sister is deaf and speech-impaired so she could not scream for help.

He also stated that on July 26 they celebrated the deceased niece's 2nd birthday and the incident happened at 11:00 on July 27.

Speech-impaired, Mom could not scream for help

According to reports, the deceased mother, Kajal, was cooking when her saree suddenly caught fire. As Kajal is deaf and speech-impaired, she could not scream for help, instead, she made a video call to family members working in the fields to inform them of the accident.

After this, the family informed her maternal family, but by then her two-year-old, Shrrishti, the daughter of Anil Chauhan, had also been seriously burnt in the fire.

Following the incident, the family rushed both to a private hospital in Indore in critical condition, where the little girl, Shrishti, succumbed to her injuries during treatment while her mother, Kajal, remains under medical care.

The Rajendra Nagar police have registered a case of unnatural death and conducted a post-mortem examination of the body at the district hospital.