 29-Year-Old Makeup Artist Raped By Instagram Friend On False Promise Of Marriage In Bhopal
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29-Year-Old Makeup Artist Raped By Instagram Friend On False Promise Of Marriage In Bhopal

A 29-year-old makeup artist in Bhopal has accused a man of raping her on the false promise of marriage after they met on Instagram. She alleged the accused took her to a hotel and continued a physical relationship for about a month by assuring her of marriage. When he refused to marry her, she filed a complaint. Police have registered an FIR and begun an investigation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 27, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
29-Year-Old Makeup Artist Raped By Instagram Friend On False Promise Of Marriage In Bhopal
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old woman has accused a man of raping her on the false promise of marriage on Monday.

The incident took place after the two became friends on Instagram in Bhopal's Ratibad area.

Police have registered an FIR and started an investigation.

According to Ratibad police station in-charge Ras Bihari Sharma, the complainant is a makeup artist. She told police that she met the accused, Rohit Parmar, through Instagram about a month ago. The accused is said to work in college admissions.

The woman alleged that the accused took her to a hotel in Ratibad on the pretext of going out. She claimed he promised to marry her and had sexual relations with her.

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She further alleged that after the first incident, the accused continued the physical relationship with her for nearly a month, repeatedly assuring her that he would marry her.

She claimed she believed his promises and remained in the relationship until he later refused to marry her.

Later Cut Contact

The complainant said that when she later asked the accused to fulfil his promise and marry her, he allegedly refused, stopped communicating with her, and ended the relationship.

Feeling cheated, she approached Ratibad police station and filed a complaint.

Following her complaint, Ratibad police registered a case against the accused and launched a search for him.

Police said the accused has not been arrested so far, and further investigation is underway.

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