Two Constables Arrested In Rape Case Of 17-Year-Old In Bhopal

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a police constable in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, while his fellow policeman kept watch outside with his toddler, police said on Friday.

Taking swift action, police registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and arrested both accused.

According to information, the accused constable had invited the 17-year-old to meet him on the pretext of attending his daughter’s birthday party. He allegedly took her into a room, held her captive and raped her.

Meanwhile, his fellow policeman allegedly kept watch outside with his 3- to 4-year-old son. Both policemen were arrested following the victim’s complaint.

The victim and the accused were reportedly former neighbours.

According to police, both accused are constables posted with the Special Armed Force (SAF). A Zero FIR was initially registered at Kamla Nagar Police Station based on the victim’s complaint.

Additional Commissioner of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan said, “The complainant approached Jahangirabad Police Station and reported that two individuals, who are basically police constables, called the minor girl and took her to a location where one of them raped her.”

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Additional Commissioner Shailendra Singh Chauhan says, "The complainant approached Jahangirabad Police Station and reported that two individuals, who are basically police constables, called the minor girl and took her to a location where one of them raped… pic.twitter.com/rb28PMZAPX — IANS (@ians_india) July 24, 2026

“As soon as the complaint was received, the police immediately registered a case under the relevant sections. Both accused have been rounded up and further legal action is underway. The incident took place on July 22, and the complaint was lodged on July 23. The case has been registered under the POCSO Act, the Prevention of Atrocities Act and the relevant provisions of the BNS,” he added.

Subsequently, Jahangirabad Police registered the case and initiated an investigation.

A case has been filed against the accused under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the BNS. The main accused is reportedly a neighbour of the victim.

After the incident, the victim informed her family. Police immediately registered a case and took both accused into custody. Following a preliminary investigation, both were arrested and produced before the court.

Police officials stated that, considering the gravity of the matter, all aspects of the case are being investigated. Evidence from the crime scene is being collected, and further action will be taken based on the victim’s statement and other evidence.