NEET Aspirant From Satna Gang-Raped In UP's Chitrakoot; Accused Posed As Forest Officials & Tied Her Boyfriend

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh's Satna was allegedly gang raped by three men, posing as forest department officials in UP's Chitrakoot on Wednesday.

The three men attacked her and tied up her 17-year-old boyfriend. They were reportedly making a social media reel on a hilltop when the men arrived on another motorcycle.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at Devangana Valley, a forested area around 12 km from the Chitrakoot district headquarters.

According to police, the woman, who is preparing for the NEET examination while staying in Kota, Rajasthan, had come to Chitrakoot to meet her 17-year-old boyfriend from Satna.

The two had become friends through social media and had gone to Devangana Valley on a motorcycle.

According to information, the accused allegedly introduced themselves as forest department officials and questioned the couple. Police said they then beat the boy with a belt, tied his hands and feet with a cloth, and dragged the woman into nearby bushes and allegedly gang-raped her.

The accused also threatened to throw her off the hill if she raised an alarm.

After the accused fled, the boy managed to free himself. As there was no mobile network at the spot, he moved downhill to find a signal and called the police emergency helpline.

A police response team reached the area and shifted both victims to a hospital. The woman underwent a medical examination, while the boy received treatment for his injuries and was later discharged.

An FIR has been registered based on the survivor's complaint. Police have detained one suspect for questioning and are searching for the remaining two accused.

A local resident who reportedly saw the accused arrive at the spot and assault the couple has also recorded a statement.

Two police teams have been formed to investigate the case. Additional Director General (ADG), Prayagraj Zone, Jyoti Narayan, visited the crime scene on Thursday and directed officials to speed up the investigation and ensure the early arrest of all those involved.