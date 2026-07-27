Man Chases, Grabs Wife By Hair & Beat Her With Helmet In Broad Daylight In MP's Balmudi | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video, said to be from the Bhalamudi police station area in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, is circulating widely on social media.

The video allegedly shows a man, identified as Bhupen Yadav, chasing his wife, catching her in the middle of a road, and assaulting her in broad daylight.

In the video, the man can be seen grabbing the woman's hair and repeatedly hitting her with a helmet. The woman is heard crying for help, saying, "He beats me like this at home too... someone please save me."

The man can also be heard saying, "Report karegi?" (Will you file a complaint?) Another woman standing nearby is heard telling him, "Ho gaya, jija... bas ho gaya" (That's enough, brother-in-law, stop now).

Watch the VIDEO below :

पति द्वारा पत्नी को सड़क पर बाल पकड़ कर मारने का वीडियो वायरल



वीडियो मध्यप्रदेश के भालमुड़ी थाना क्षेत्र का बताया जा रहा है, जहां पति भूपेन यादव पत्नी का पीछा करता है फिर एक गली में उसको पकड़ कर उसके साथ मारपीट करता है



बताया जा रहा हैं के पति पत्नी के बीच लंबे समय से व्यावहिक… pic.twitter.com/NRt7f3hRiI — Syed Fizah (@syedfizah) July 27, 2026

He then allegedly forces the woman to sit on his motorcycle, repeatedly telling her, "Gaadi par baith" (Sit on the bike). However, she refuses, saying, "Nahi baithungi" (I won't sit)." Several passersby can be seen on the road while the incident unfolds, but no one is seen immediately intervening.

पति द्वारा पत्नी को सड़क पर बाल पकड़ कर मारने का वीडियो वायरल



वीडियो मध्यप्रदेश के भालमुड़ी थाना क्षेत्र का बताया जा रहा है, जहां पति भूपेन यादव पत्नी का पीछा करता है फिर एक गली में उसको पकड़ कर उसके साथ मारपीट करता है



बताया जा रहा हैं के पति पत्नी के बीच लंबे समय से व्यावहिक… — Dilip Yadav (@dilipYadav48359) July 27, 2026

According to reports, the couple had been facing a long-standing domestic dispute, and the woman had been living separately from her husband for the past year.

She was reportedly working as a labourer in the agriculture sector to support and raise their child.

Reports also claim that the woman had complained to the police about her husband several times in the past, but no action was taken.

The authenticity of the viral video has not been independently verified. Police are expected to investigate the incident and take appropriate action if the allegations are found to be true.