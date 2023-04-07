17 illegal colonies: 48 colonisers arrested after probe in Jaora

Representative Image

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): To protect consumer interest and prevent unlawful colonial expansion, Jaora police arrested 48 colonists for establishing 17 illegal colonies in violation of standards.

In the past, the administration had initiated proceedings against settlers of around 13 colonies in industrial region.

Ratlam collector Narendra Suryavanshi had inspected colonies in Jaora and issued instructions to officers on the spot. Collector asked officials to first book colonizers and then legalise the colonies.

The municipality went through records of colonies and prepared a report, which was later handed over to SDM Himanshu Prajapati for investigation. In the investigation, SDM Prajapati found gross irregularities in the colonies.

SDM sent the report to collector Suryavanshi. After verification, the collector ordered Chief Municipal Officer Durga Bamaniya to take action and subsequently, Bamaniya lodged an FIR against all colonizers involved in the irregularities.

Jaora police station in-charge VD Joshi says that an FIR has been registered on the report of the CMOs, and after investigation, police will arrest those who are involved in the irregularities.