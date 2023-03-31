Madhya Pradesh: Ram-Navmi celebrated with religious fervour in Jaora

raj20

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Ram Navmi was celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm across district on Thursday. The festival marks the birth of Lord Rama.

Hanuman Chalisa community took out a procession across prominent places of town. Earlier, Dharma Sansad (religious assembly) was held at new Malipura in presence of Vishwa Hindu Parishad vice-president Hukumchand Sawla, Saraswati Maharaj, poet Mukesh Molwa and other dignitaries. Ramanand Saraswati said that the life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama was based on sacrifice, restraint and determination and it would continue to inspire humanity in every era.

The procession began from new Malipura area and passed through Bhadbhunja Chowk, Bajajkhana, Ghantaghar Square and Kothi Bazaar before returning to Malipura. Members of Bhasma Ramaiya Bhakta Mandal, Durga Vahini also participated in the procession. SDM Himanshu Prajapati, Additional SP Sunil Patidar, SDOP Ravindra Bilwal, Traffic DSP Anil Rai also thronged the temple. A police team was deployed to prevent any untoward situations. A community feast was also organised for participants.

