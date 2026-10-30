16-Year-Old Pledge Honoured; 74-Yr-Old Woman's Body Donated |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of 74-year-old Suryakala Sharma, a resident of Shivlok old-age home on Devguradia Road, was donated on Wednesday, Oct 28, following her death.

Her body was donated to Sri Aurobindo Medical College, while her eyes were donated to MK International Eye Bank and skin to Choithram Skin Bank.

The donation process was coordinated by her husband, JJ Sharma, and social worker Rahul, who is associated with the Gujarati Brahmin community.

According to the family, JJ Sharma and Suryakala Sharma had signed a pledge for organ and body donation around 16 years ago. After her death, the family fulfilled her wish and completed the necessary formalities for body, eye and skin donation.

Muskan Group Paropkari Trust said Sharma ensured that the pledge made years ago was honoured. The trust thanked the family members, social workers, hospitals and other institutions that assisted in completing the donation process.

Jitu Bagani and Sandipan Arya of the trust said free counselling is also available for people seeking guidance related to organ transplantation.