 15-Year-Old Ninth-Grade Student Hanged Herself In Piplia Mandi
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15-Year-Old Ninth-Grade Student Hanged Herself In Piplia Mandi

In Piplia Mandi's Tilakheda area, a 15-year-old ninth-grade student, Khusnuma, died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan with a dupatta on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred in her Ganga Vihar Colony home while her parents were briefly away at a private hospital. Police have identified the deceased, and further details are awaited.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 01, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
15-Year-Old Ninth-Grade Student Hanged Herself In Piplia Mandi
15-Year-Old Ninth-Grade Student Hanged Herself In Piplia Mandi | Representative Image

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old student hanged herself on Tuesday evening in Ganga Vihar Colony, behind Balaji Temple in Tilakheda area of Piplia Mandi, police said. Police identified the deceased as Khusnuma, daughter of Aslam Pathan, a ninth-grade student at Sharda Vidya Mandir.

According to police, Khusnuma's parents left for a private hospital around 7 pm on Tuesday, leaving her alone at home.

When they returned about half an hour later, they found the main door open and discovered Khusnuma hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta tied around her neck.

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The family rushed her to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Piplia Mandi Police Outpost in-charge Ritesh Damor reached the scene with his team, inspected it and recovered a suicide note.

The note read, "Take care of your brother. I am leaving on my own will." Police have seized the note and registered a case.

Officers sent the body for post-mortem examination and will hand it over to the family after procedures on Wednesday. Khusnuma's mother, Nisha B, works at the NGO Udaan.

Ward councillor Mukesh Nidar visited the family and urged police to conduct a fair investigation. Police continue questioning family members and acquaintances to determine the exact cause.

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