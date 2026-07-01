Death Toll Rises To 8 In Rishikesh-Indore Sleeper Bus Crash Tragedy; Catches Fire On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At least eight people were killed and 21 others were injured after a sleeper bus travelling from Rishikesh to Indore crashed into a trailer and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district early Tuesday.

The accident happened around 2:30 am near Tanawad Zero Point under the Kolwa police station area. According to police, the bus was moving at high speed when it rammed into the trailer from behind.

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Bus bursts into flames after collision with truck in Rajasthan, 7 dead, 22 injured



Horrific road accident reported on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The passenger bus, carrying around 37 people from Rishikesh to Indore, reportedly rammed into a truck… pic.twitter.com/uxc8Gt1jUl — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 1, 2026

The impact caused both vehicles to catch fire, and the flames spread quickly through the bus. Several passengers got trapped inside before they could escape.

Police said six passengers died due to severe burns, while two others died from serious head injuries. Twenty-one people were injured and taken to Dausa District Hospital, where many remain in critical condition.

Among those who lost their lives was 20-year-old Bhumi Gaur from Indore. She was an engineering student at LNT College and was returning from a trip to Mussoorie with her friends when the accident took place. She is survived by her parents, a younger sister and a younger brother.

7 people have died after a passenger bus carrying around 37 pilgrims from Haridwar to Indore burst into flames on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway.



The accident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, following a collision of the bus with a truck. Those injured in the accident… pic.twitter.com/6TF3lGweTP — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 1, 2026

Passengers who survived the crash claimed that help arrived late. Indore resident Chandraprakash Gupta, who was travelling with his wife, said they managed to get out of the burning bus, but his wife's leg got stuck between the seats. He said thick smoke filled the bus within minutes and despite calling the police and highway patrol, help reached nearly an hour later.

Police suspect that the bus driver may have fallen asleep, causing the crash. However, the exact reason is still under investigation. CCTV footage and other evidence are being checked.

Dausa, Rajasthan - At least eight people were killed and 20 others injured after a bus met with a serious accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Chainage 169 in Dausa district. The bus, which was travelling from Haridwar to Indore, had mostly passengers from Madhya Pradesh.… pic.twitter.com/9bqphDuaag — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 1, 2026

A local villager who reached the spot first claimed that cartons of cigarette packets were kept in the bus's luggage compartment and may have helped the fire spread faster. Police said this claim is also being investigated and has not yet been confirmed.

The fire completely destroyed both the bus and the trailer. Officials were able to begin examining the bus only about three hours after the flames were put out. Police and forensic teams are collecting evidence from the scene.

According to hospital officials, 13 injured passengers are in serious condition. Police are also trying to identify all the victims, while four passengers are still reported missing. The investigation is ongoing.