15-Year-Old Falls Ill After Consuming Kolhapuri Mutton Allegedly Containing Dead Rat In Khandwa | AI-Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy allegedly fell ill after consuming mutton from a hotel in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district that reportedly contained a dead rat.

The incident took place at Bismillah Hotel in the Kaharwadi area of Khandwa.

Following a complaint lodged on the CM Helpline, the Food Safety Department inspected the hotel on Saturday, collected food samples and initiated action against the operator.

According to the complaint, Rahman Khan, a resident of Khanshahwali, had purchased Kolhapuri Mutton from Bismillah Hotel on Friday and served it to his son at home.

The boy reportedly started vomiting after consuming the dish. Later, the family found a dead rat in the food and claimed that the child had eaten a part of it, mistaking it for mutton.

He was taken to a hospital, where he received treatment for around two hours before being discharged.

Food Safety Officer Radheshyam Gole said the hotel did not have a valid food registration. Action is being taken against the operator under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Expired bread, 185 kg PDS salt seized in Itarsi raids

The Itarsi district administration on July 20 conducted joint raids on catering units and premises occupied by tenant vendors associated with the railway station following a murder linked to a dispute over alleged illegal vending in the city.

The action was carried out on the instructions of Collector Somesh Mishra, with officials inspecting catering operations around the railway station.

During the raids, authorities seized expired bread, a large quantity of suspected food items, 185 kg of Public Distribution System (PDS) salt and three gas cylinders.

Municipal officials destroyed the spoiled and suspected food items at the spot. Samples of the seized food products were also collected and sent to a laboratory for testing.