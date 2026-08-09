MP's Khandwa Hotel Sealed After Family Allegedly Finds Dead Rat In Mutton, Child Falls Ill | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Department sealed a hotel in Kaharwadi locality on Saturday after a family alleged that a dead rat was found in packed non-vegetarian food purchased from the establishment.

A child who consumed the food fell ill and was taken to the District Hospital Medical College after vomiting.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Friday when Salman Khan, a resident of Khanshah Wali Ward, brought packed food home from the hotel.

According to Khan, while the family was eating, his son noticed a suspicious object in the food and found it was a dead rat. The family recorded a video, which later circulated on social media.

Khan said his son, who had already consumed the food, subsequently felt unwell and vomited two or three times. The family took him to the hospital for treatment and lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister’s Helpline, seeking action against the hotel.

Following the complaint, Food and Drug Officer Radheshyam Gole inspected the establishment and collected samples of mutton Kolhapuri and other food items for laboratory testing.

Officials also found during the inspection that the establishment’s food licence had not been renewed since 2025. The Food Department subsequently sealed the premises over alleged non-compliance with food safety requirements.

Gole said further action against the establishment would be decided after laboratory reports of the collected samples were received.

The Food Department is examining food preparation, handling and hygiene practices at the establishment. Officials said the investigation would determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged presence of the rat in the food and whether food safety regulations had been violated.