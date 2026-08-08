MP's Khandwa Hostel Food Complaint: Inquiry Ordered After Students Reach Collectorate With Plates | Representative image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): An inquiry team has been constituted to investigate complaints of poor-quality food and alleged mismanagement at the Senior Combined Project Boys’ Hostel in the Lal Chowki area.

City Magistrate Bajrang Bahadur Singh directed the concerned department to conduct a detailed inquiry after hostel students reached the Collectorate carrying food plates and submitted a memorandum.

The hostel superintendent has been served a show-cause notice, while the inquiry is underway.

Officials said that if negligence by the superintendent or contractual workers is established, action will be taken as per rules. In the case of contractual employees, proceedings for termination of their services may also be initiated.

The students walked nearly four kilometres to reach the Collectorate on Friday. They alleged that dead insects and caterpillars had been found in their food on several occasions.

They also complained about poor-quality rice and substandard meals. The students further alleged that hostel staff behaved improperly when they raised complaints.

They demanded an investigation into the food arrangements and removal of the hostel staff. The administration assured the students that action would be taken based on the inquiry report.