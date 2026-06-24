 12-Year-Old Dies After Two-Storey Building Collapse In Ujjain; 8 Rescued-- VIDEO
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12-Year-Old Dies After Two-Storey Building Collapse In Ujjain; 8 Rescued-- VIDEO

A 50-year-old house collapsed in Ujjain’s Hammalwadi area, killing a 12-year-old boy, Asran, and critically injuring his grandmother, Khurshid Bee, and a young girl. The collapse was likely caused by nearby excavation weakening the foundation. Police and locals rescued eight others from the debris of the old structure.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 24, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
12-Year-Old Dies After Two-Storey Building Collapse In Ujjain; 8 Rescued-- VIDEO
12-Year-Old Dies After Two-Storey Building Collapse In Ujjain; 8 Rescued-- VIDEO | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old boy died after being trapped under the debris of a 50-year-old two-storey house that collapsed on Wednesday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. His grandmother sustained serious injuries; she was admitted to a private hospital.

The incident happened in the Hammalwadi area of ​​Ujjain.

The station in-charge states: 8 people were rescued safely

According to the police report, the police arrived at the scene immediately after receiving news of the incident and launched a rescue operation.

Police personnel and residents worked together to safely rescue eight people trapped under the rubble.

About the details

A large crowd of residents has gathered around the debris. In the centre, a person in a khaki uniform, along with local volunteers, can be seen actively navigating the wreckage to look for survivors or clear debris.

According to reports, construction work for a new building was underway nearby, involving the digging of deep pits close to the house.

Preliminary suspicions suggest that the excavation weakened the old house's foundation, causing its rear section to collapse suddenly.

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Asran was visiting his grandmother Khurshid Bee's home for Muharram. Upon learning of the accident, locals rushed to the scene and initiated relief efforts, clearing the debris to pull both victims out.

Doctors at the hospital declared Asran dead, while Khurshid Bee remains in critical condition.

A young girl was also injured

A relative explained that Khurshid lived on the ground floor and Parveen on the upper floor; both are their sisters.

The house was a roughly 50-year-old 'kutcha' (semi-permanent) structure and was in poor condition. The nephew died after being trapped in the debris, while the sister, Khurshid, and a young girl were injured.

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