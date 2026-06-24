Just 5 Days After President Draupadi Murmu's Visit, Omkareshwar Suspension Bridge's Cable Breaks; Devotees Rerouted Via Old One-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The suspension bridge in Omkareshwar, has been closed for public use after a cable link broke due to technical reasons.

The district administration ordered the closure as a safety measure on Wdnesday.

The Mamleshwar suspension bridge, built in 2007, was shut from Wednesday morning after one of its suspension wires broke. Officials said the bridge will remain closed until experts inspect and repair it.

Both entry gates of the bridge have been closed, and movement has been stopped for now.

Pilgrims visiting Shri Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga temple are being guided to use an alternate route via JP Chowk and the old bridge. To help devotees, time-slot passes for quick दर्शन are also being issued at the JP Chowk counter.

The district administration has informed devotees about the change in routes and bridge closure through social media. Announcements are also being made at key locations to avoid confusion.

Help desks have been set up for pilgrims, and technical teams have been asked to inspect the bridge and carry out repairs. Officials said the bridge will be reopened soon after safety checks are completed, and efforts are being made to ensure devotees do not face inconvenience.