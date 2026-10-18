11.80 Kg Fake Gold Seized In MP's Ratlam As Police Bust Gang, Arrest Six Including Three Women | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Six people, including three women, have been arrested for allegedly duping a businessman by selling fake gold as genuine, police said.

According to police, the gang allegedly cheated utensils trader Mustafa Tambawala on Oct 16 by selling him fake gold pieces. Manakchowk police arrested three men and three women during the investigation.

Police seized 11.80 kg of fake gold jewellery and idols, 2.20 kg of fake silver jewellery, nine silver coins weighing 400 grams, Rs 30,000 cash and an electric weighing scale.

Police said information was received that some men and women from Faridabad, Haryana, were roaming in Ratlam selling counterfeit gold and silver jewellery.

Preliminary questioning indicated possible involvement in similar offences in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which police are verifying.

Police said the arrested suspects include two Faridabad residents and one Lucknow resident. Names and addresses of the three women were not provided in the police statement.

A case has been registered at Manakchowk police station under Crime No. 566/2026. Further investigation is underway.