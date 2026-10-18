Indore Traffic Alert For October 18! Chunari Yatra To Affect 13 Routes From 9:30 AM, Check Diversions | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police has diverted routes from Bada Ganpati to Bijasan Mata Temple for the Chunari Yatra on Sunday. The restrictions will remain in place from 9:30 am until the event concludes.

The procession will commence from Bada Ganpati and go through Wireless Square, Kalani Nagar, Aerodrome Police Station, Panchsheel Nagar, Babu Murai Colony, and the Airport Entry Gate, ending at the Bijasan Mata Temple.

Diverted routes

Gangwal Bus Stand Square: Diversion for city buses and heavy vehicles.

Rajmohalla Square: Diversion for city buses and heavy vehicles.

Mahesh Nagar: Diversion for cars and two-wheelers.

Nagar Nigam Square: Diversion for city buses and heavy vehicles.

Gorakund Square: Diversion for vehicles heading towards Bada Ganpati.

Tori Corner Square: Traffic coming from Malharganj will be diverted towards Gorakund.

Gopal Building: Diversion for vehicles heading towards Kailash Marg.

Antim Square: Diversion for vehicles heading towards Bada Ganpati.

Badwali Chowki: Diversion for vehicles heading towards Bada Ganpati.

60-Feet SFA Turning: Diversion for vehicles heading towards Wireless Square.

60-Feet Road: Diversion for vehicles heading towards Kalani Nagar Square.

Dilip Nagar T-Junction: Diversion for vehicles heading towards Bijasen Mata Temple.

Super Corridor Square: Diversion for vehicles heading towards Bijasen T-Junction.

Alternative routes

Commuters travelling towards Aerodrome can proceed via Marimata, Kila Maidan, Tata Steel, 60-Feet SFA Turning, and Panchsheel.

Once the Chunari Yatra concludes, vehicles will be permitted to enter the city via the Chhota Bangarda Road.

Citizens are advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.