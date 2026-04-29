118 Drivers Fined, 72 Licences Cancelled For Using Phone While Driving In Indore

Indore Traffic Police Fine 118 Drivers, Suspends 72 Licences For Using Phone While Driving | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore traffic police started a strict campaign against people using mobile phones while driving in the city in order to prevent untoward incidents.

Under the same campaign, city’s traffic police issued challans to 118 drivers and suspended 72 drivers who were found using mobile phones while driving at different intersections.

The drive mainly focused on 2-wheeler and 4-wheeler drivers who were either talking on the phone or using it while driving.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said that a special campaign is being carried out to reduce road accidents and improve traffic discipline.

He said a major checking drive was conducted on Tuesday, during which strict action was taken.

Police said using mobile phones while driving is dangerous not only for the driver but also for others on the road, and it is one of the main causes of road accidents.

Considering the seriousness of the violation, the driving licenses of 72 people were suspended.

Traffic police have also appealed to citizens not to use mobile phones while driving and to follow traffic rules.

Read Also Traffic Police Take Action Against 1,397 Violators In Indore

Traffic police determined

Awareness Rally: On Tuesday, Indore traffic police organised a helmet awareness bike rally to promote road safety and responsible driving.

The rally started from Palasia Square and passed through Ghantaghar and Regal Circle before ending at Rajwada. The aim was to reduce road accidents and promote the use of helmets among citizens.

The rally was held under the guidance of Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh. He flagged it off and urged people to follow traffic rules and wear helmets for safety.

Special Patrolling: Earlier on April 15, Indore traffic police conducted a special patrolling and wheel-lock drive across all 4 traffic zones.

Police also took action against wrong-side driving, using mobile phones while driving, careless driving, and breaking one-way rules.