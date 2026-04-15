Traffic Police Take Action Against 1,397 Violators In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During a special drive, traffic police took action against 1,397 drivers and vehicle owners for violating traffic rules in the city on Tuesday. Among them, 1,048 people were penalised for not wearing helmets, 157 for wrong parking, 21 for using mobile phones while driving, and 49 for violating one-way rules.

DCP Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said that action was also taken in other cases of traffic violations. Special patrolling teams deployed in all four traffic zones of the city took action against the violators.

The police also used drones to monitor the situation and take action against violators. These teams have been instructed to regularly monitor busy roads, major markets, and high-traffic areas, and to take strict action against illegal parking, wrong-way driving, mobile phone use, and careless driving.

Patrolling and wheel-lock teams have been continuously visiting key areas to control traffic and remove vehicles parked in no-parking zones. Officials claimed that hundreds of vehicles have already been cleared from such areas. The teams are also using cranes and issuing challans against violators.

Officials said the visible presence of traffic police has made drivers more alert about following rules. It has also helped in managing traffic quickly in crowded areas, reducing traffic jams. The special campaign will continue in the coming days, with strict enforcement and intensive patrolling planned across various parts of Indore to improve traffic management.

Traffic violations

No helmet: 1,048 cases

Wrong parking: 157 cases

One-way rule violations: 49 cases

Mobile phone use while driving: 21 cases

Total violators penalised: 1,397