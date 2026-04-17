Traffic Cops Penalise 1,671 For Violations In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police took action against 1,671 people for violating traffic rules during a special drive across the city on Thursday. Of these, 1,348 were penalised for not wearing helmets, 148 for improper parking, nine for using mobile phones while driving and 45 for violating one-way rules.

According to the police, the drive was conducted on the instructions of Additional CP RK Singh and DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi. Special patrolling and wheel-lock teams were deployed across all four traffic zones to improve road safety and traffic management.

Teams continuously patrolled busy roads, markets and high-traffic areas to enforce parking laws and ensure smooth traffic flow. Action was also taken against drivers for wrong-side driving and careless driving.

In Zone 1, action was taken on Annapurna Road, Bada Ganpati, Gora Kund, Imli Bazar and Mari Mata Square. In Zone 2, teams covered Medanta Hospital Road, Malwa Mill, Patnipura, Bhamori, Pardesipura, LIG, Rasoma Square and Vijay Nagar.

Read Also Traffic Police Take Action Against 1,397 Violators In Indore

Zone 3 included the 56 Dukan area, Palasia, Regal Square, Jail Road and Kothari Market. In Zone 4, action was taken in Tower Chouraha, PY Road, Sarafa Bazar, Jawahar Marg and Cloth Market. Due to continuous patrolling, officials claimed illegal parking has reduced and traffic flow has improved.