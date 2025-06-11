11 Years Of Modi Government: Indore To Host BJP-Professionals Meet Today; Doctors, Engineers Gather Under ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi Abhiyan’

Modi Government's 11 Years: Indore To BJP-Professionals Meet; Doctors, Engineers Gather Under "Sankalp Se Siddhi Abhiyan" |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP is set to host a meet in Indore on Wednesday evening to mark 11 years of Modi government. Many officials including doctors, engineers, lawyers, NGOs of the city are scheduled participate in this meet.

Indore BJP co-media in-charge Nitin Dwivedi confirmed that National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam and State President Vishnudutt Sharma will participate in the Professionals Meet organized under 'Sankalp se Siddhi Abhiyan' on the 11 years of good governance of Modi government.

This event will be organized at Brilliant Convention Center at 5 pm today. BJP city president Sumit Mishra said that under the Professional Meet program, leading doctors, engineers, professionals, chartered accountants, etc. of the city will discuss in detail on the subject of development in three sessions to contribute to the progress of the country.

Yoga camps to be organised before International Yoga Day

Along with this, yoga training camps will be organized in mandals from 15 to 20 June before International Yoga Day on 21 June. On June 23, Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Balidan Diwas will be celebrated and a series of programs will be organized till his birth anniversary on July 6.

Honor programs for democracy fighters in emergency 1975

On June 25, seminars and honor programs for democracy fighters will be organized on the 50th anniversary of the dark chapter of Emergency imposed by the Congress.

Congress to celebrate 'Feku Diwas' today

Meanwhile, Congress is going to organize 'Feku Diwas' today on the completion of 11 years of Modi government. City Congress Acting President Devendra Singh Yadav said that Congress will celebrate 'Feku Diwas' on June 11.

During this, 'Feku sweets' will be distributed symbolically by wearing the mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Devendra Yadav alleged that the government has not taken any action yet on the recent comment made by state government minister Vijay Shah on Colonel Sophia Qureshi and the alleged objectionable statement of Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda.

Congress will draw the attention of the public on the anti-people policies of the Center, unemployment and inflation with these issues.