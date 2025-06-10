Construction Of Neem Karoli Baba’s Hanumat Dham To Boost Cultural Identity Of Bhopal, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal’s Fame To Rise With Hanumat Dham, Said CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday that Bhopal was establishing its identity in line with sanatan culture. With construction of Hanumat Dham dedicated to Neem Karoli Baba, the fame of Bhopal will rise further.

He was virtually participating in the foundation laying ceremony of Hanumat Dham coming up in Ratanpur. He praised Neem Karoli Charitable Trust for developing the Hanumat Dham. He showered praise on Dr Brajesh Shrivastava for donating the land for Hanumat Dham, which will become a spiritual centre to bless the people.

State co-operatives minister Vishvas Sarang, state BJP president VD Sharma, state BJP organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma, MP Alok Sharma, MLAs Rameshwar Sharma, Bhagwan Das Sabnani were present on this occasion.