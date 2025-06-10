 Construction Of Neem Karoli Baba’s Hanumat Dham To Boost Cultural Identity Of Bhopal, Says CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalConstruction Of Neem Karoli Baba’s Hanumat Dham To Boost Cultural Identity Of Bhopal, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Construction Of Neem Karoli Baba’s Hanumat Dham To Boost Cultural Identity Of Bhopal, Says CM Mohan Yadav

He was virtually participating in the foundation laying ceremony of Hanumat Dham coming up in Ratanpur

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal’s Fame To Rise With Hanumat Dham, Said CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday that Bhopal was establishing its identity in line with sanatan culture. With construction of Hanumat Dham dedicated to Neem Karoli Baba, the fame of Bhopal will rise further.

He was virtually participating in the foundation laying ceremony of Hanumat Dham coming up in Ratanpur. He praised Neem Karoli Charitable Trust for developing the Hanumat Dham. He showered praise on Dr Brajesh Shrivastava for donating the land for Hanumat Dham, which will become a spiritual centre to bless the people.

Read Also
Bhopal: 2 Sisters Killed, 3 Injured In High-Speed Car Crash
article-image

State co-operatives minister Vishvas Sarang, state BJP president VD Sharma, state BJP organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma, MP Alok Sharma, MLAs Rameshwar Sharma, Bhagwan Das Sabnani were present on this occasion.

FPJ Shorts
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut June 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Suraj Nagar, Barkhedi Kalan, Sewania & More;...

Bhopal Power Cut June 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Suraj Nagar, Barkhedi Kalan, Sewania & More;...

75-Year-Old Woman Seeks Justice After Being Cheated By Her Own Son, Daughter-in-Law In Jabalpur

75-Year-Old Woman Seeks Justice After Being Cheated By Her Own Son, Daughter-in-Law In Jabalpur

Video: Trainee Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Khajuraho Airport; Major Accident Averted

Video: Trainee Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Khajuraho Airport; Major Accident Averted

MP Youth Attempts Self-Immolation During Public Hearing in Ashoknagar, Alleges Cops Seized His New...

MP Youth Attempts Self-Immolation During Public Hearing in Ashoknagar, Alleges Cops Seized His New...

'Main Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh Ko Bhagwan Nahi Manuga...' Buddhist Dhamma Preacher Administers...

'Main Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh Ko Bhagwan Nahi Manuga...' Buddhist Dhamma Preacher Administers...