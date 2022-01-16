11 test positive in Sardarpur, under home quarantine

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many 11 people from Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district tested positive for Covid-19. They are currently under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, two people were booked for attacking a vaccination team at Pasawada village, about three kilometres from Sardarpur tehsil headquarters. Those booked are: Sangram, son of Nandram and Mangilal, son of Narayan. The duo is on the run.

The attack has triggered panic among government staff who are engaged in the vaccination in Sardarpur tehsil.

They said that it is proving to be a tough task to convince the tribals to get their children vaccinated.

'Officials work under police protection, but what about us, we are exposed to all sorts of element in field duty,' employees rued.

70 teams visit villages on Sunday

Government employees eagerly wait for their weekly holiday but those who have been deployed for vaccination work were on toes even on Sunday. As many as 70 teams comprising men and women staff visited villages to ensure 100% vaccination in Sardarpur tehsil. When contacted block medical officer (BMO) Dr Sheela Mujalda said that more than 17,000 teenagers between 15 and 18 years have received the first dose of vaccine.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11:09 PM IST