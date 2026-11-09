107-Year-Old Man Dies Of Suffocation After Massive Fire Engulfs Hardware Building In Ujjain On Diwali Night

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at the Vishwakarma Hardware building on Dewas Road in the Nagjhiri area of Ujjain on Sunday night, claiming the life of a 107-year-old man and destroying goods worth lakhs of rupees. The incident triggered panic among residents as flames engulfed the building, prompting a major firefighting and rescue operation.

The deceased was identified as Mohanlal, son of Shankarlal, who became trapped inside the building when the fire spread. Police personnel and residents launched a rescue operation after learning that the elderly man was still inside.

Following considerable efforts, rescuers managed to pull Mohanlal out of the burning building. He was immediately rushed to Charak Hospital in critical condition in a 108 ambulance. However, he died during treatment. Preliminary reports suggest that suffocation caused his death, although official confirmation is awaited.

After receiving information about the blaze, senior administrative officials, including the District Collector, police personnel and Municipal Corporation fire brigade teams, rushed to the spot.

More than half a dozen fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the flames. Firefighters faced considerable challenges as the blaze spread through the hardware building, where goods worth lakhs of rupees were stored.

Despite intensive firefighting efforts, a large quantity of merchandise was destroyed.

Power Supply Disconnected As a Precaution

As a precautionary measure, authorities disconnected the electricity supply across the surrounding area to prevent further accidents and facilitate firefighting operations.

A large crowd gathered near the building as police and emergency personnel worked to manage the situation and keep people away from the affected premises.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and assess the total financial losses caused by the blaze.