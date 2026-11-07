MP Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal Pushes For More Industrial Investment, Reviews Pharma, Medical Technology And Electric Bus Projects In MP’s Ujjain | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief secretary Ashok Barnwal inspected three industrial units at Vikram Udyogpuri on Dewas Road on Friday and directed officials to intensify efforts to attract entrepreneurs and encourage industrial investment in the region.

Accompanied by senior administrative officials, Barnwal visited Symbiotec Genfold Private Limited, VRM Molecular and Nuclear Medicines Private Limited and the under-construction VE Commercial Vehicles plant.

He reviewed manufacturing operations, production activities and progress under Phase I and Phase II development plans.

At Symbiotec Genfold, officials briefed him on the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and nutraceuticals. APIs are components responsible for the therapeutic effects of medicines, while nutraceuticals are health and nutrition-related products.

At VRM Molecular and Nuclear Medicines, Barnwal reviewed the manufacturing of specialised radiopharmaceutical medicines used in PET-CT scans for diagnosing cancer and heart diseases.

He also inspected the under-construction VE Commercial Vehicles plant and reviewed its progress.

Officials informed him that Vikram Udyogpuri was expanding beyond conventional manufacturing into medical technology, pharmaceuticals and modern automobile production.

Production of specialised radiopharmaceuticals has commenced, while major projects involving pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and commercial vehicles, including electric buses, are progressing.

Barnwal appreciated the industrial expansion and instructed officials to strengthen infrastructure, ensure effective implementation of upcoming projects and create a conducive environment for attracting investment.

He also planted saplings on the premises along with other dignitaries.

MP Industrial Development Corporation managing director Chandramouli Shukla, divisional commissioner Asheesh Singh, ADG Rakesh Gupta, DIG Navneet Bhasin, additional revenue commissioner Riju Bafna, collector Raushan Kumar Singh, SP Pradeep Sharma, municipal commissioner Abhilash Mishra, Smart City CEO Neha Jain, Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee administrator Pratham Kaushik and MP Industrial Development Corporation executive director Rajesh Rathod attended the inspection.