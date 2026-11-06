Indore-Dahod Rail Project Moves Closer To Completion As CRS Inspects 43-Km Pithampur-Dhar Track, Engine Trial Conducted At 120 Kmph In MP’s Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway Circle Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) E Srinivas inspected the 43-kilometre railway track between Pithampur and Dhar on Friday as part of the Dhar-Indore-Dahod rail project.

The commissioner inspected a railway trolley, accompanied by railway officials and employees. He examined track conditions, electrical installations, signalling systems, bridges and culverts, along with other technical arrangements essential for safe train operations.

Following the inspection, officials conducted a speedy trial by running an engine at 120 kmph to assess the track's capacity and operational readiness at higher speeds.

The inspection identified technical deficiencies at certain locations. Officials will issue instructions to rectify these shortcomings before proceeding with further formalities. The CRS will subsequently submit the inspection report to the Railway Department.

Railway authorities will decide the train operation date only after reviewing the report, completing necessary corrections and granting final approval.

The inspection has raised expectations among residents of Dhar and surrounding areas for improved rail connectivity with Indore. However, train operations will begin only after the railway authorities complete all safety requirements and formalities.