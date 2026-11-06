Indore-Dhar Rail Project Nears Major Milestone! Railway Safety Commissioner Inspects 3-Km Tihi Tunnel, 120 Kmph Speed Trial Scheduled | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): E Shrinivas, commissioner of railway safety (CRS) of Western Circle, began the two-day inspection of the newly commissioned railway line from Tihi to Dhar on Thursday.

On the first day, he inspected the approximately 3 km-long tunnel and checked the safety provisions.

CRS Shrinivas began the inspection from the tunnel built close to Tihi. Using various equipment, his team tested the strength of the track and various other provisions made for the safe running of the trains.

Later, he, along with the top railway officials, did a trolley inspection of the track built inside the tunnel. On the first day, he did an inspection from Tihi to before Gunadwad railway station.

Official sources informed that on Friday he will conduct the speed test of the track and overhead equipment (OHE) using special vehicles at a speed of 120 km per hour.

Lalwani offers to start run of certain trains from Dhar

Looking at the early commencement of train operations from Dhar railway station following the CRS inspection, MP Shankar Lalwani has offered to run certain trains from Dhar railway station.

He has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to start operations of Dhar-Ujjain-Dhar and Dhar-Bhopal-Dhar trains at the initial stage.