Zypp Electric to hire, train 3,000 women delivery partners by 2022

India’s leading EV logistics company, Zypp Electric, today announced plans to expand its driver partner community to 25,000, and hire and train 3,000 women as delivery partners by the end of 2022.

As part of #SheroesOnEV, Zypp will focus on skilling women to ride EVs and train them as delivery partners to #BreakTheBias is an otherwise male-dominated profession.

The new delivery partners will further empower Zypp to enhance sustainable delivery capabilities within the company and offer more brands the choice to partner with them for Mission Zero Emission.

Zypp currently has 3,000 delivery riders on the road, and with an ever-growing last mile delivery market and demand, it plans to ramp up its delivery partner ecosystem in a big way.

Elaborating on the hiring plans, Rashi Agarwal, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Zypp Electric said, “Being a working woman for 16 years now, I understand the importance of financial independence. Through Zypp, I have created a domain for myself and I aim to create similar opportunities for women across in this sunrise sector. I believe that only an inclusive future is a sustainable future in any sector. As women continue to become an integral part of the industry, it is important to put aside gender biases and have women working on the ground in male-dominant roles like in the rider or technology team at Zypp. We are committed to creating equal opportunities for both men and women to offer them a platform to transform their lives.”

Akash Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Zypp Electric said “EVs will create a new opportunity for women driver partners to enter into gig delivery workforce as E-scooters are easy to drive and have gearless controls with speed calibration which are easy and comfortable to learn and drive around the city for all gender types. Coupled with Zypp technology backed charging infrastructure and app based maintenance support, it'll be a smooth ride for the entire delivery partner ecosystem to go electric with easy rental plans.”

Every woman, despite their age, educational qualification and working experience can be empowered today to start their journey of being financially independent through Zypp’s #SheroesOnEV.

Zypp ensures the priority of its women delivery partners towards other roles and responsibilities by giving them desired and flexible working shifts along with fair financial aid. Zypp has a pilot-friendly clause where the rent of the vehicle is waived if the pilot is present for 28 days in a month.

The company is also working on a long term goal to have at least 50% of the total employee strength to be women.

India has always had a large reserve of informal gig workers, as per an ASSOCHAM report, there are 15 million gig workers across India which is dominated by men. But most companies associated with the delivery sector have been welcoming the increased female presence in the delivery fleet and Zypp Electric is one of the companies that is working towards an inclusive future.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:50 PM IST