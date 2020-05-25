Zee News’ main building in Nodia sealed after 6 more test positive for COVID-19

Zee News Media Corporation's main building located in Noida Sector-16 has been sealed for sanitation and containment of the novel coronavirus pandemic after six more people tested positive for COVID-19, said a report in bestmediainfo on Monday.

“The closure process was undertaken in the presence of CMO GB Nagar and police officials. The entire building will be sanitised and entry of employees has been stopped till the building is sanitised and is free from COVID-19 infection," said District Surveillance Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

He added that after sanitisation and following protocols, the health team will issue a premises fitness certificate after which the building shall be allowed to resume its operations.

The first positive case of COVID-19 in the organisation was reported on May 15. Following which, 28 others tested positive. Taking to Twitter, Zee News' Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhury had said, "These are difficult times. 28 of my colleagues at @ZeeNews have tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully all of them are fine, mostly asymptomatic. I wish them a speedy recovery and salute their courage & professionalism."

Meanwhile, the bestmediainfo report said that another one at Zee News tested positive on May 23 and on the next day, six others who came in his contact also tested positive.

Earlier in a statement, the channel had said, "We are following the best practices to break the cycle and contain the infection in coordination with all government and health authorities. All health protocols and official guidelines are being followed."