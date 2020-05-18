28 Zee News employees test positive for COVID-19; Sudhir Chaudhury shares statement

On Monday, 28 Zee News employees have tested positive for COVID-19 as the media organisation conducted mass testing after one of its employees tested positive on Friday, said the organisation in a statement.

Taking to Twitter, Zee News' Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhury said, "These are difficult times. 28 of my colleagues at @ZeeNews have tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully all of them are fine, mostly asymptomatic. I wish them a speedy recovery and salute their courage & professionalism."

The Zee News team has been shifted to an alternative facility for the time being and the office, newsroom and studios have been sealed for sanitisation, said the statement.

"We are following the best practices to break the cycle and contain the infection in coordination with all government and health authorities. All health protocols and official guidelines are being followed," they said.

The channel noted that they have 2500 employees and that they are committed to the safety of each one of them.

Adding that the COVID-19 testing of the rest of the employees will continue, Zee Media in a statement said, "These are challenging times but COVID-19 has not been able to shake the morale of the team. Zee Media is raring to go, as always. We assure our viewers that our fearless coverage will continue. Such challenges will not be able break our resolve to discharge our duties with utmost sincerity and unmatched passion. We wish all our employees a speedy recovery."