'You've taken up a big battle, we are with you': HD Devegowda tells Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao after latter seeks proof of surgical strikes

A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sought proof from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government over the Indian Army's claims of carrying out surgical strikes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2019, former Prime minister HD Devegowda spoke with KCR over the phone and expressed his support.

"Congratulations, you have taken up a big battle, we are with you, we will have to fight communal forces and save the country," Devegowda reportedly told KCR.

Earlier on Sunday, KCR sought proof of carrying out surgical strikes. "Even today, I am asking for the proof. Let the government of India show (the proof). The BJP makes false propaganda that is why people are asking for it," said Rao "The BJP is using surgical strike politically. The Army is fighting at the border. If anyone is dying, it's Army personnel, and they should be given credit for it, not BJP," he said.

The Telangana CM also recently attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the hijab row in Karnataka. He accused the saffron party of turning Bengaluru from ‘Silicon Valley of India’ into ‘Kashmir Valley’ by raking up hijab controversy. “What is happening in Karnataka? Women and girls are being harassed in the name of religion. Bengaluru, the Indian Silicon Valley is being turned into Kashmir valley with religious fanaticism… If the eco and peace fabric of the country is ruined, who will come forward to invest and create employment opportunities,” he said.

He also termed the Modi government as "utter flop" and categorically stated that Telangana would not implement power reforms proposed by the Central government.

According to reports, KCR is keen to host the conclave of Chief Ministers of states ruled by regional parties in Hyderabad. Reportedly, he has already spoken with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in this regard and is likely to visit Mumbai to visit Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray soon. If these meetings work out, a front without the Congress is likely to take shape to take on the ruling BJP in 2024.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 05:57 PM IST