YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Announces His Return To India In Video; 'Patriot Must Always Be Ready To Defend His Country Against His Government'

Popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, known for his critical stance against the Modi government, posted a video on Tuesday seemingly announcing his return to India. The development came after he posted a part two of his much-touted 'dictator' video live on YouTube on Monday.

Sharing the announcement of his arrival, Rathee posted the video with a caption, "A Patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government." In the video, Rathee is standing near India Gate in Delhi.

A Patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2kQeOU2HKj — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) April 2, 2024

Despite being not in the country, Rathee had been posting videos on his YouTube channel. His latest video, where explained whether India was heading towards dictatorship under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule garnered much attention, with several hailing the YouTuber for voicing his dissent. However, several supporters of Modi mocked Rathee for staying outside of India and criticising the prime minister. They even told him to return to India and make videos here.

Viral clip from Samay Raina's livestream

Rathee's announcement came after he along with stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and chess player Sagar Shah joined comedian Samay Raina on his livestream on YouTube on Monday. Interestingly, a clip from on the llivestream had been circulating on social media.

"We will come to know on June 4 whether you (Rathee) can come to India or no," Kamra told Rathee, apparently referring to the date when Lok Sabha election results will be declared.